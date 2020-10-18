1/1
Willie C. Vaughn
1944 - 2020
Willie C. Vaughn

Willie C. Vaughn, born April 6th, 1944, to the union of Callie Wilder and Clarence Vaughn Jr. passed peacefully on October 15th, 2020, at the age of 76. He was born in Atlanta, GA. Willie later moved to Toledo, Ohio, where he attended Macomber Vocational High School. He married the love of his life, Karen on June 25th, 1983.

In his early years, Willie was a member of the Unlimited Four and had four records on Billboard. From there he went on to a career at Sears, Roebuck and Co. where he retired after 32 years of service.

Willie was the life of the party! He enjoyed playing Backgammon, Euchre, and Connect Four with family and friends. His love for cars and motorcycles led him to become a founding member of Toledo Harley Boys and Girls Club.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memory, Karen his loving and devoted wife; sons, Willie II (Mickey) and Brandon; grandchildren, Donovan, Dorian, and Dylan; siblings, Myron (Ethel), Arthur (Frieda), David (Andrea), and Linda; and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 3 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorable contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org

Thanks to Kathy at Heartland Hospice of Ohio, Q, and Sam for taking great care of Willie. Also a special thanks to Aayan; his very best buddy.

Willie,

You & Me Forever

Love, Karen

To leave a special message for Willie's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
