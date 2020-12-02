Mr. Willie Charles HightowerMr. Hightower, 57, passed Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the West Medical Center in Willoughby, OH.Willie was preceded in death by his mother Naomi Earl; father Albert Earl; Grandmother Josephine Hall; grandmother, Ida B. Lee; and brother Derrick Earl.Willie leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his sons, Kha'Lin Hightower, Christian Hightower, Devin Hightower and Pierese Donat; brothers, Garland (Theresa) Edwards, Timothy Hightower, and Albert (Denise) Earl; sisters, Joanne Edwards, Peggy (Phil) Spivey, Brenda (Leon) Watson, and Veronica Earl; aunts Barbara Harper and Endi Gant of Medina Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all loved Willie very much!Family Hour\Wake and Funeral Service, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively on Friday, December 4, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.