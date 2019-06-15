The Blade Obituaries
|
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Wake
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
1520 S. Reynolds Road
Maumee, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
1520 S. Reynolds Road
Maumee, OH
Resources
Willie Earl Garmon Sr.

Willie Earl Garmon Sr. Obituary
Willie Earl Garmon, Sr.

Willie Earl Garmon Sr., 97, passed this life on June 10, 2019. He accepted the Lord as his Savior early in his journey.

He is survived by his children, Vera Garmon, Marlene Sandridge, Maxine Crittenden, Rev. Marilyn Witherspoon-Miller, Janice Garmon and Will Earl (Gwen) Garmon Jr.; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Wake service will be Monday, June 17, 2019 10:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 1520 S. Reynolds Road, Maumee, Ohio, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. www.dalefh.com

Special thanks to Promedica Hospice and Care Link Pat Krischak for their special care.

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 15, 2019
