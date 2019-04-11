Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
United Vision M.B. Church
821 E. Manhattan Blvd
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
United Vision M.B. Church
821 E. Manhattan Blvd
MR. WILLIE F. HALL

Mr. Hall, affectionately known as Fred, 71, passed away, Monday, April 8, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. He worked as a Glass Maker for the Great Lakes Window Company and a Baker for the Wonder Bread Company. He is survived by wife, Alma J. Bowers-Hall; sons, Damon (Keisha), Devon and Kavarious Hall, Brian (Connie) Caulton and Tyler Marshall; daughter Rakaisha L. Hall; 16 grandchildren; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Funeral Services will be 5 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the United Vision M.B. Church, 821 E. Manhattan Blvd. 43608, preceded by a 4 pm Family Hour/Wake. The Rev. Perry Harris III, Pastor.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019
