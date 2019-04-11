|
MR. WILLIE F. HALL
Mr. Hall, affectionately known as Fred, 71, passed away, Monday, April 8, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. He worked as a Glass Maker for the Great Lakes Window Company and a Baker for the Wonder Bread Company. He is survived by wife, Alma J. Bowers-Hall; sons, Damon (Keisha), Devon and Kavarious Hall, Brian (Connie) Caulton and Tyler Marshall; daughter Rakaisha L. Hall; 16 grandchildren; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Funeral Services will be 5 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the United Vision M.B. Church, 821 E. Manhattan Blvd. 43608, preceded by a 4 pm Family Hour/Wake. The Rev. Perry Harris III, Pastor.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019