Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Jefferson Woods


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Jefferson Woods Obituary
Willie jefferson Woods

Willie Jefferson Woods 69, passed away Mon. Dec. 9, 2019 in St. Marys Hospital, Milwakee, WI.

He was born September 18, 1950 in Swanton, OH to Willie and Rose Woods.

He was a honorably disharged Veteran who served in the Army and Navy during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his current wife, Kathryn, children, Devona (William) Young and Darnell Woods; siblings, Nancy, Linda, Darlene (Paul), John, Steven, Ada (Curtis) and four grandchldren

Wake Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. and funeral Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at House of Day Chapel. Burial, Dayton National Cemetery.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -