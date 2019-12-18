|
|
Willie jefferson Woods
Willie Jefferson Woods 69, passed away Mon. Dec. 9, 2019 in St. Marys Hospital, Milwakee, WI.
He was born September 18, 1950 in Swanton, OH to Willie and Rose Woods.
He was a honorably disharged Veteran who served in the Army and Navy during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his current wife, Kathryn, children, Devona (William) Young and Darnell Woods; siblings, Nancy, Linda, Darlene (Paul), John, Steven, Ada (Curtis) and four grandchldren
Wake Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. and funeral Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at House of Day Chapel. Burial, Dayton National Cemetery.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019