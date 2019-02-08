|
DEACON WILLIE L. PERRYMAN, SR.
Willie L. Perryman Sr., age 89, was born December 1, 1929 in Madison, Ga to the union of Reverend L. F. and Mrs. Olevia Perryman. He passed away on Saturday February 2, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends. Willie was a graduate of Macomber Vocational Technical High School and a graduate of Davis Business College, with an Associate's Degree in Business Administration. He was employed at Midland Ross-Surface Combustion, retiring in 1982 as a Steel Fitter/Welder.
He leaves to cherish his memories Daughters; Andrea Perryman, (Dallas, Texas) Selina Perryman, (Toledo, Ohio) Sons, Marvin Perryman, (Plano, Texas) Reverend Dr. Willie L. (Monica) Perryman Jr., (Toledo, Ohio) James Perryman, (Dallas, Texas) and Fredrick (Tracy) Perryman. (Toledo, Ohio.) "Special Companion" Billie Feagan (Toledo, Ohio) "Best Friend"/Brother Reverend Dr. John E. (Bernice) Roberts. Grandchildren, Monica Perryman, Wesley Perryman, Willie L. Perryman III, Jocelyn Perryman, Dominique Colbert, Jermain Perryman, Laura Adams, Jamie Perryman, James Burton and Jerod Perryman, great-grandchildren, Jillian Addy Jordan, Willie L. Perryman IV, Kaida Adams, Kaemon Adams, a host of other relatives, Nephews, Nieces, special cousins, friends and Loved Ones. Funeral Services will be 6 pm Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St. 43604, preceded by a 4-6 pm Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2019