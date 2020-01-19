Home

Hall & Jones Funeral Home Llc
1110 Rte 610
Virgie, KY 41572
(606) 639-4367
Willie Roberts


1932 - 2020
Willie Roberts Obituary
Willie Roberts

Willie "Will" Roberts, age 87, formerly of Walbridge passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home in Pikeville, KY. surrounded by his family. Will was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was born November 10, 1932 to the late Charlie and Mary (Rogers) Roberts. He was retired from the CSX railroad.

Will was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Christopher Roberts; one daughter, Mary Dube'; and five brothers, Arlin Roberts, Reed Roberts, Dewey Roberts, Arnold Roberts, and Bennie Roberts. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Roberts of Ardmore, TN, William Roberts of Walbridge; two daughters, Nancy Sawyer of Douglasville, GA, Jean Roberts of Holland; three brothers, Frank Roberts of Caney, KY, Cecil Roberts of McDowell, KY, and Joseph Roberts of Robinson Creek, KY; and one sister, Fretia Roberts of Pikeville, KY; as well as seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Will lead a life filled with love and dedication.

His kindness and generosity were felt by everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed and his memory will forever be celebrated by his family and friends.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
