Willis D. Brown
Mr. Willis D. Brown

Willis Brown, 40, departed his earthly home, June 5, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. He has left behind, mother, Tamara Jones; daughter, Mercedes Brown; grandchildren, Keona and Maniya Boyd; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Willis was well known in the community as "Sissarow". He loved music and was well known for singing, his golden voice will be missed greatly.

Services will be held at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Services will be for family members only.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
