Mr. Willis D. BrownWillis Brown, 40, departed his earthly home, June 5, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. He has left behind, mother, Tamara Jones; daughter, Mercedes Brown; grandchildren, Keona and Maniya Boyd; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Willis was well known in the community as "Sissarow". He loved music and was well known for singing, his golden voice will be missed greatly.Services will be held at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Services will be for family members only.