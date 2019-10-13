|
Willis Gilpin "Nick" Hazard
Willis Gilpin 'Nick' Hazard, Jr., 77, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine died on Friday, September 13, 2019. Nick was born on July 13, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Elizabeth 'Lib' (Ericson) and Willis Gilpin 'Bill' Hazard, Sr., and he was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Miami University BS 1964 and Western Michigan University in Vision Rehabilitation Therapy MA 1973.
Nick was raised in Toledo and married his Libbey High School sweetheart, Gloria 'Cookie' Pund, in 1966. They celebrated their 53 years together this summer. Nick and Cookie moved to Auburn, Maine, in 1974 and raised their four boys — Ted, Josiah, and Sam Hazard and Neil Hasser. Nick worked as a Mobility and Orientation Specialist for the visually impaired for thirty years through the Maine Department of Human Services, and ten years at L.L.Bean.
Nick is survived by his wife and sons: Ted (Jennifer) with Lauren and Will of Cumberland, ME, Neil (Caitlin) Hasser with Colton and Graeme of San Francisco, Josiah of Boston, and Sam of Boston; his siblings: Samuel (Bettyanne), of Bardstown, KY, David (Dru Cassidy) of Maumee, OH, and Barbara (José) Font of Cape Coral, FL; his cousin, L.T. "Bill" (Tom) Ericson of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held November 2 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Saco, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders: www.theGFPD.org or Human Rights Campaign: www.hrc.org.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019