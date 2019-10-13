Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Episcopal Church
403 Main St
Saco, ME 04072
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Hazard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis Gilpin "Nick" Hazard


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis Gilpin "Nick" Hazard Obituary
Willis Gilpin "Nick" Hazard

Willis Gilpin 'Nick' Hazard, Jr., 77, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine died on Friday, September 13, 2019. Nick was born on July 13, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Elizabeth 'Lib' (Ericson) and Willis Gilpin 'Bill' Hazard, Sr., and he was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Miami University BS 1964 and Western Michigan University in Vision Rehabilitation Therapy MA 1973.

Nick was raised in Toledo and married his Libbey High School sweetheart, Gloria 'Cookie' Pund, in 1966. They celebrated their 53 years together this summer. Nick and Cookie moved to Auburn, Maine, in 1974 and raised their four boys — Ted, Josiah, and Sam Hazard and Neil Hasser. Nick worked as a Mobility and Orientation Specialist for the visually impaired for thirty years through the Maine Department of Human Services, and ten years at L.L.Bean.

Nick is survived by his wife and sons: Ted (Jennifer) with Lauren and Will of Cumberland, ME, Neil (Caitlin) Hasser with Colton and Graeme of San Francisco, Josiah of Boston, and Sam of Boston; his siblings: Samuel (Bettyanne), of Bardstown, KY, David (Dru Cassidy) of Maumee, OH, and Barbara (José) Font of Cape Coral, FL; his cousin, L.T. "Bill" (Tom) Ericson of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held November 2 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Saco, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders: www.theGFPD.org or Human Rights Campaign: www.hrc.org.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.