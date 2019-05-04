Willis J. "Bill" Pasch



The BEST DAD EVER passed away at 98 1/2 years young on April 30, 2019 due to complications from a fall at home. Born in Toledo, Ohio on September 13, 1920, Bill was without a doubt one of the last true gentlemen of all time. A World War II veteran, he served with the 264th Coast Artillery in the Aleutian Islands from 1942-1945. He proudly flew the American flag daily at his home. Bill was employed as a tool and die maker at the former Toledo Stamping & Manufacturing Co. for over 30 years. He continued that trait of precision and attention to detail after his retirement, whether he was puttering around his house or on the golf course. He was an avid golfer and played numerous local courses and in Myrtle Beach, SC. His happiest moment on the links was scoring an amazing hole-in-one in 1987. He was a member of the Toledo Retiree Golf League for over 27 years.



But his greatest love was his wife, Helen, who he married in 1945, his children, and grandchildren. His generous and caring spirit transcended his every action. He was the kindest and sweetest man you could ever hope to meet.



Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Helen (Green), parents Carl and Ella Pasch, grandson Danny Sipple, sisters Ruth Leighton and Marcylle Willman, and numerous friends and collegues. Surviving are his devoted daughters Sally Morel and Penny Sipple, granddaughter Cambra (Mike) Edmondson, grandson Gregory Kedzierski, 3 great-grandchildren (Matthew, Jaden & Kandon), 3 nieces, I nephew, and special golfing buddy and friend Jess Mills.



Friends may call at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Ave., where visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to make a contribution to Bill's memory, please consider St. Jude's Research Hospital or Ebeid Hospice Center, Sylvania, Ohio. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



We love you, Dad & Grandpa, and will miss you every day of our lives.



Published in The Blade from May 4 to May 5, 2019