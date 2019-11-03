|
Willowdean Ann Lynch
Willowdean "Willie" Lynch, 92, passed away October 24, 2019. She was born May 18, 1927 to Harold and Beatrice Channell in Navarre, Ohio.
Willie is survived by her children, Kathy (David) Pickett, Bridget McClain, John (Patty) Lynch, Jimmy (Laura) Lynch, Peter (Elisa Zaccarino) Lynch; sister, Carol Barna; brother, Charlie (Sharon) Channell; daughter-in-law, Paula Baker; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lynch; son, Jerry and son-in-law, Bob McClain.
At Willie's request there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Center. The Lynch family extends a sincere thank you to Ansberg-West Funeral Directors for their services. Condolences for Willie's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019