Wilma C. SnyderWilma C. Snyder, 89, of Toledo, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She is now at peace with the Lord. Wilma was born June 10, 1930 in North Baltimore, the youngest child of the late Edwin and Esther (Patterson) Meyer. She was raised on a farm in Willard and in 1952 married her loving husband, Alan Snyder.Wilma loved making crafts and was part of the Toledo Craftsmen's Guild. Many weekends she could be found at various craft shows across Michigan and Ohio. A woman of strong Christian faith, she was motherly, kind and loved reading Billy Graham. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, taking trips to the casino and listening to Willie Nelson. She was a talented seamstress and found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debra (Kevin) Santus and Tina Sanderson; grandchildren, Jeremy (Victoria) Sanderson, Angela (Brian) Haupt, Ian (Amy) Santus, Kellie (Brad) Pryor; and great-grandchildren, Nikki, Wyatt, Landon, Kaleb, Maddie, Maci, and McKenzie. Wilma was also preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, James and Leland; and sister, Susan McEwen.In following Wilma's wishes, there will be no services held at this time. Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences or share a fond memory at