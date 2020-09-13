Wilma Carol Smithers
Wilma Carol (Bitter) Smithers, 78, of Millbury, Ohio, peacefully passed from her earthly life on Thursday, September 10, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Wilma was born on January 3rd, 1942, to George J. and Mabel A. (Beckman) Bitter.
Wilma was lucky enough to be a stay at home mother where she loved unconditionally, was a wonderful role model and best friend to her four children Mark, Karen (Bruce) Cutcher, Jill (Alan) Kao and Eric (Sara). She loved watching their sporting events and encouraging them to excel in all endeavors. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she proudly attended their events and offered limitless love and hugs.
Along with trips to Alaska, Switzerland, Hawaii and Arizona, she and Clarence loved bird watching and going up north to their 20, where favorite memories have been made with family and friends. Among her many talents was sewing, making homemade goodies and the best pies sought after by family and friends, preparing many canned foods, decorating a warm and welcoming home, stripping and staining any piece of furniture or wood. There wasn't anything she couldn't do. She loved her St. John Church family where you'd find her singing in the choir, serving on the WELCA and church council, and teaching Bible and Sunday school.
On April 20th, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Clarence R. Smithers and he survives. Also surviving are children, Mark Smithers, Karen (Bruce) Cutcher, Jill (Alan) Kao and Eric (Sara) Smithers; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) Cutcher, Stephanie Smithers, Amanda Cuther, Samuel Smithers and Nicholas Smithers; great-grandchildren, Emma and Josie Cutcher; siblings, Elanie Arnold, Marilyn Beckman and Rachel Fox; and many nieces and nephews.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Bitter.
Visitation for Wilma will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, 43430 from 2-8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Graveside services will be held at Lake Township Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Face masks will be requires and social distancing observed. Memorial contributions in Wilma's memory may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551, Hope Lodge
, 11432 Mayfield Drive, Cleveland, Ohio, 44106 or St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. Toledo Street, Williston, Ohio, 43468.
Those wishing to express their sympathy to the family can leave an online condolence at www.walkerfuneralhomes.comwalkerfuneralhomes.com