Wilma F. Givin
1931 - 2020
Wilma F. Givin

Wilma F. Givin, 88, of Toledo, passed away October 29, 2020 at her home. Wilma was born November 11, 1931 in Toledo.

She enjoyed square dancing and round dancing in her free time.

She is survived by her children, Carol Watters, Leslie Post, Lawrence Watters, Jr.; grandsons, Gunnar Post and Brennen Watters.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lawrence Watters Sr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Wilma's memory.

To leave a special message for Wilma's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Toledo Memorial Park
