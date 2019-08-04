|
Wilma J. Tajblik
Wilma J. Tajblik, 80, of Napoleon, OH, passed away on August 1, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1939 to Anthony and Wilma (Hall) Urbaniak in Toledo. Aloong with Wilma being a devoted mother and grandmother, she was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, yarning, watching NASCAR, and she was also a wonderful cook.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James and Howard Donovan; and sisters, Dorothy Rorick and Shirley Siebenaler. Surviving is her husband, Albert W. Tajblik; children, Sheryl Tajblik-Yoder, Albert J. Tajblik, Kathy Tajblik-Friess, Daniel Tajblik and Stephen Tajblik; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Interment and graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery (291 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, OH 43545) at 12:00 p.m.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019