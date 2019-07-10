Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northwest Christian Church
1590 West Temperance Road
Temperance, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Northwest Christian Church
1590 West Temperance Road
Temperance, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Kowalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Laura Kowalski


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Laura Kowalski Obituary
Wilma Laura Kowalski

Wilma Laura Kowalski, 101 years, of Temperance, MI went over the rainbow into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 8, 2019. The daughter of Clifford and Mabel (Whitmill) Butler she was born on December 14, 1917 in Temperance.

Wilma was an active member of Calvary Bible Chapel. She would make prayer blankets sometimes as many as 6 per week. She retired from Kroger where she worked as a cashier for over 21 years.

Wilma is survived by her loving children, Marla (Del) Poitinger, Ron (Marshia) Dodds and Sharlene Ann (Don) Wilson; step-children, Larry (Susan) Kowalski, Rick (Chris) Kowalski, Joyce (Mike) Amstutz, Greg (Tammy) Kowalski and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her three husbands, Merton Dodds, Robert Shanks and Lenny Kowalski; daughter, Jacqueline Sue Dodds; 1 brother and 4 sisters.

Special thank you to caregivers; Edwina Smith, Shannon from Friends of the Family and Dawn from Great Lakes Hospice of Michigan. Donations may be made to Northwest Christian Church.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Northwest Christian Church 1590 West Temperance Road Temperance, MI 48182 where the funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastors Chuck Marckle and Andy Hill. Burial will follow in Lambertville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI 48182.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now