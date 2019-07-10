Wilma Laura Kowalski



Wilma Laura Kowalski, 101 years, of Temperance, MI went over the rainbow into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 8, 2019. The daughter of Clifford and Mabel (Whitmill) Butler she was born on December 14, 1917 in Temperance.



Wilma was an active member of Calvary Bible Chapel. She would make prayer blankets sometimes as many as 6 per week. She retired from Kroger where she worked as a cashier for over 21 years.



Wilma is survived by her loving children, Marla (Del) Poitinger, Ron (Marshia) Dodds and Sharlene Ann (Don) Wilson; step-children, Larry (Susan) Kowalski, Rick (Chris) Kowalski, Joyce (Mike) Amstutz, Greg (Tammy) Kowalski and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her three husbands, Merton Dodds, Robert Shanks and Lenny Kowalski; daughter, Jacqueline Sue Dodds; 1 brother and 4 sisters.



Special thank you to caregivers; Edwina Smith, Shannon from Friends of the Family and Dawn from Great Lakes Hospice of Michigan. Donations may be made to Northwest Christian Church.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Northwest Christian Church 1590 West Temperance Road Temperance, MI 48182 where the funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastors Chuck Marckle and Andy Hill. Burial will follow in Lambertville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI 48182.



bedfordfuneralchapel.com





Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019