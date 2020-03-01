|
|
Wilma Louise (Davis) Doebler
Wilma Louise (Davis) Doebler, age 93, was born November 5, 1926, to Benjamin and Mabel (Allen) Davis in Columbus, OH. and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on February 27, 2020. She married Carl F. Doebler, Jr. on June 14, 1947. Together they raised 3 daughters, Carol Young (Mike Peleshok), Jean Doebler and Janice (Richard) Stewart.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon. She will be buried alongside her husband in Patterson Cemetery, Patterson, OH, at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim Church, 1375 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020