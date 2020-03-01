Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:30 PM
Patterson Cemetery
Patterson, OH
View Map

Wilma Louise (Davis) Doebler


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Louise (Davis) Doebler Obituary
Wilma Louise (Davis) Doebler

Wilma Louise (Davis) Doebler, age 93, was born November 5, 1926, to Benjamin and Mabel (Allen) Davis in Columbus, OH. and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on February 27, 2020. She married Carl F. Doebler, Jr. on June 14, 1947. Together they raised 3 daughters, Carol Young (Mike Peleshok), Jean Doebler and Janice (Richard) Stewart.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon. She will be buried alongside her husband in Patterson Cemetery, Patterson, OH, at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim Church, 1375 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -