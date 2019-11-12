|
|
Wilma M. (Grolle) Jimison
Wilma M. (Grolle) Jimison, 98, of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Strongsville, Ohio. Wilma was born February 4, 1921 in Perrysburg, Ohio to Edward J. and Wava M. (DeVerna) Grolle. She graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1938 and went on to Davis Business College. She married Charles W. Jimison on November 21, 1943 and he preceded her in death in 1992.
She and Charles, both worked for Owens Corning Fiberglas managing their Sunnybrook Trout Club in Sandusky, Ohio. Starting when she was 80 years old, she worked for Marsha's Buckeyes until retiring at the age of 91. She was a lifelong member of Zoar Lutheran Church and loved to travel.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Susan) Jimison and Jill Mizener; grandchildren, Christopher (Holly) Jimison, JC (Rachael) Mizener, Jennifer Mizener and Hayley Jimison; great-grandchildren, Lily Mizener and Cayson Rowe. Along with her husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Edward Jimison, son-in-law, Karl Mizener and sisters, Opal Kazmaier, Bonna Jean Wright and Doris Morlock.
Friends will be received Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Wilma's name to Zoar Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019