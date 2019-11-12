Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church
314 E. Indiana Ave
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Jimison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma M. (Grolle) Jimison


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma M. (Grolle) Jimison Obituary
Wilma M. (Grolle) Jimison

Wilma M. (Grolle) Jimison, 98, of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Strongsville, Ohio. Wilma was born February 4, 1921 in Perrysburg, Ohio to Edward J. and Wava M. (DeVerna) Grolle. She graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1938 and went on to Davis Business College. She married Charles W. Jimison on November 21, 1943 and he preceded her in death in 1992.

She and Charles, both worked for Owens Corning Fiberglas managing their Sunnybrook Trout Club in Sandusky, Ohio. Starting when she was 80 years old, she worked for Marsha's Buckeyes until retiring at the age of 91. She was a lifelong member of Zoar Lutheran Church and loved to travel.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Susan) Jimison and Jill Mizener; grandchildren, Christopher (Holly) Jimison, JC (Rachael) Mizener, Jennifer Mizener and Hayley Jimison; great-grandchildren, Lily Mizener and Cayson Rowe. Along with her husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Edward Jimison, son-in-law, Karl Mizener and sisters, Opal Kazmaier, Bonna Jean Wright and Doris Morlock.

Friends will be received Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Wilma's name to Zoar Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -