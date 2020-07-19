Wilma M. Podbielniak
Wilma M. Podbielniak, 92, passed away peacefully the morning of April 13, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1927, to Reuben and Inez (Huffman) Geissman in Chatfield, OH. Wilma earned her degree as a registered nurse at Saint Vincent Hospital in Toledo in 1948. She most loved spending time with family and friends. After retiring, Wilma volunteered at Flower Hospital for 24 years. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church and the Trail Group.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Edward. Surviving are her sons, Gary (Melanie) and Brian (Sally) Parks; grandchildren, Aaron (Patience) Parks-Young and Emily (Pete) Brewer and great granddaughter Tanwen; sister, Leona (R.J.) Berger; niece, Barbara (Tim) Huber and great niece Lauren (Charlie) Auck; step granddaughter, Gigi Morton (and sons, Max, Leo and Finlay); step great granddaughter, Madeleine (Mark) King; and extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 29, 2020, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4225 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623. Covid precautions will be in place. A luncheon in celebration of Wilma's life will follow.
The family suggests memorials in Wilma's name be sent to Christ Presbyterian Church, Hospice of NW Ohio or Ashanti Hospice. Those wishing to share a memory may do so at www.sujkowskiairport.com
.