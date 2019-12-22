Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilma May Williams Obituary
Wilma May Williams

Wilma May Williams, age 92, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence.

Wilma was one of ten children born to James and Ida (Sawyer) Hogan. She was a charter member of Advent Lutheran Church where she served on many projects and sang in the choir.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph E. Williams Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth Moore; grandson, Jack A. Moore; brothers, Dorr Hogan, "Bud" Everett (Grace) Hogan, twin William (Dorothy) Hogan; sisters, Elanor (Carl) Arehart, Frances (Glenn) Gibson, Jean (Harold) Kopfman, Betty (Russell) Rowe, Joan (William) Swiczkowski and Nancy (James) Morse.

She is survived by her children, Jeanette (Larry) Howe, Joseph (Marci) Williams Jr., Ida (Ed) Pryzbylski, David (Valerie) Williams, Terrie (William) Marcinkewicz, Holly Williams; son-in-law, Michael Moore; 19 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, John Williams, Kenny (Leona) Williams; sisters-in-law, Lelah (Jim) Steele and Marlene Estrada; and her furbaby, Jack aka Zoro.

A special thank you to Dr. Ameer Dabour, Dr. Syed Abidi, Dr. Richard Schwartz, Dr. Jason Evans, Dr. Daniel Pipoly, Dr. Mandar Joshi, Dr. Leighan Monroe, the staff at Ohio Living especially, Dr. Roger Wohlwend, Ann Z. Rachel P. Jessica A. and Max C.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio, Thursday, December 26, 2019, 4-8:00 P.M. where the funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wilma's name to Ohio SPCA, P.O Box 546, Grove City, OH 43123 or a .

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
