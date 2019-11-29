Home

Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Wilson D. "Bill" Hetrick


1950 - 2019
Wilson D. "Bill" Hetrick Obituary
Wilson "Bill" D. Hetrick

Wilson D. Hetrick, 69, of Williston, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, in his residence after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Bill was born on January 24, 1950, in Port Clinton, Ohio, to Wilson and Patricia (Hirst) Hetrick, who preceded him in death. He was retired from Chrysler Corporation. When Bill was not working at Chrysler he was busy farming which was his passion. Bill was a Vietnam War veteran serving with the U.S. Army from 1969-1971. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Williston. Bill, also enjoyed gambling in his spare time.

Surviving are his sisters, Marjorie Chase and Barbara (Nancy Toth) Hetrick; nieces, Mary Gilbert, Peggy Morrison, Stephanie Strunk.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, Millbury, Ohio, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Elliston Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Will's memory are asked to consider the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Bill's family would like to thank his caregivers and Promedica Hospice for the love and compassion given to him.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 29, 2019
