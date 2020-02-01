|
Bishop Winfred A. Howard
Bishop Winfred A. Howard, age 85, of Toledo, passed away January 26, 2020 at Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center. Per his words: "If you knew the man, you knew his story."
The family will receive guests Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). The family will also receive guests on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at The Worship Center, 2210 Collingwood Blvd., where his Home Going Celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo. Bishop Pat McKinstry to officiate services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care in Winfred's memory.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 1, 2020