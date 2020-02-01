Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Worship Center
2210 Collingwood Blvd
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
The Worship Center
2210 Collingwood Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winfred Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bishop Winfred A. Howard


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bishop Winfred A. Howard Obituary
Bishop Winfred A. Howard

Bishop Winfred A. Howard, age 85, of Toledo, passed away January 26, 2020 at Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center. Per his words: "If you knew the man, you knew his story."

The family will receive guests Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). The family will also receive guests on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at The Worship Center, 2210 Collingwood Blvd., where his Home Going Celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo. Bishop Pat McKinstry to officiate services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care in Winfred's memory.

To leave a special message for his family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -