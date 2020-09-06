1/
Winfried Schnabel
1934 - 2020
Winfried Schnabel

Winfried Schnabel, age 85, of Sebastian Florida and formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away on August 27 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach. He was born December 15, 1934 in Leipzig, Germany.

At a young age he traveled to New York to become a US citizen. He resided in New York for many years, Toledo, Ohio for many years, and finally moving to The Sunshine state to spend his retirement years. He loved to work in the yard and his garden. He and his wife Eilsabeth also loved to travel, taking many cruises.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elisabeth; children, Howard (Beckey) Schnabel, Diana (John) Schnabel; and grandchildren, Christopher, Jordan and Nicole; and sister, Karin Schnabel.

Services were private. Donations may be made to the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Indian River County, Florida.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
