Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Winifred T. Bishop


1925 - 2020
Winifred T. Bishop

Winifred T. Bishop, age 94, of Toledo, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, peacefully in her home. Wini Murphy was born in Granlahan, County Roscommon, Ireland, on June 30, 1925. She trained to be a nurse in England and served at Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida and Mercy Hospital, Toledo.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry and siblings, John, James, William, Willie and Eileen.

Surviving are her son, James (Maureen McQuillen); grandchildren, Mary, Patrick, Bridget, Joseph and Claire and sisters, Jane McAtamney of Lugan N. Ireland and Mary K. Martin of Pettisville, OH.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Little Flower Catholic Church with Father David Nuss officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Memorial donations are suggested to the church. Arrangements by the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 419-531-4424.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
