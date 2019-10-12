|
Wood Thomas Charles
Thomas Charles Wood, 75, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, Oct. 7th, 2019. He was born to the late Delos and Pauline Wood on May 5, 1944, in Muskegon, MI.
Tom graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School and the University of Toledo. He was married to the late Carol (Carr) Wood and they lived together in Toledo, OH before moving to Whitehall MI. Tom was an accountant for Chevrolet, then accepted a job at Howmet in Whitehall. He loved walking, sailing and golfing. He was a member of the Lion's Club, enjoyed spending time with his friends, and also enjoyed winters in Florida after retirement.
He is survived by Wendy Briseno of Whitehall; Sal Briseno of Chicago, IL; Amy and Frank Duvall of Moyock, NC; their children, Harrison, Trey, Alex, and Jackson; and one great-grandson, Liam. Tom is also survived by brothers, Paul and James (Leslie) Wood; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law Kathy.
The family plans to have a memorial service and celebration of life this summer in Toledo. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Parkcliffe Memory Care Community in Toledo.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019