Hussien and Randa,. When I worked at GEM, your father would stop in to see you. He never skipped a beat when you were not in.....I believe he wanted to visit with all the people there!! He always had smile on his face and sparkle in his eyes! He was very proud of you! My prayers are with you. Dona Curtis
(News Story) Yehia Hussein "John" Shousher, a businessman and philanthropist, who helped establish the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo and was widely honored as a goodwill ambassador across faiths and cultures, died Saturday in his Oregon home. He was 92.
He struggled with health problems the last two years, his son, Hussien, said. He thrived on social contact and on contact with extended family, making stay-at-home and distancing constraints difficult on him, his son added.
He had an "innate goodness," said Dr. S. Zaheer Hasan of United Muslims Association of Toledo.
Mr. Shousher helped establish the first mosque in Ohio and the third in the United States - the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo - in April, 1954, on East Bancroft Street in North Toledo. He later helped secure the 48-acre site in Perrysburg where the mosque moved in 1983.
"We lost a father of our community," Dr. Hasan said. "Anybody who had any need, Mr. Shousher accompanied them to the places where people would give help, maybe county, city offices. He helped a lot of people, not just Muslims.
"Any immigrant community tends to be reclusive. He got us socially involved, politically involved," Dr. Hasan said. "He was a great patriot. He loved America."
Mr. Shousher's son said: "He cared for people he didn't really know a lot about. It was in his DNA. He saw good where somebody sees bad. He was an optimist."
Then-Mayor Carty Finkbeiner honored Mr. Shousher in 2008 with an honorary key to the city and in 2009 with a ceremonial glass key to the city.
Mr. Shousher, who became a U.S. citizen in 1958, said after the 2008 event: "The door has been open for me in this nation without a key."
Mr. Finkbeiner on Saturday said Mr. Shousher and Rabbi Alan Sokobin, who died at age 94 last month, were "two great healers the last 75 years in our community.
"I'm not sure I could identify two men who have healed more wounds, between friends, family, and religions," said Mr. Finkbeiner, who served three terms as mayor. "They were at the top of the list in terms of gentlemen, in terms of respect for the differences between people and how that should not separate people.''
In 2011, Mr. Shousher was inducted to the Lucas County Wall of Friends. County commissioners cited his role in the Islamic Center, but also in helping establish the multifaith Habitat for Humanity, Erase the Hate, and Toledo Sister Cities International. He was a longtime board member of River East Development.
Several months later, he was a finalist for the 2012 Jefferson Award.The MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio honored him among its Heroes of Compassion in 2013.
"He's a long-time member of the family," said Judy Trautman, chairman of the MultiFaith Council, which formally organized in 2003. "He was always kind of an ambassador for the Islamic community, even before it was as organized as it is today. And he's always been revered as an elder of the whole community, not just one masjid."
Besides his community activism and philanthropic endeavors, Mr. Shousher was known for his natural ability in public speaking. He and his wife, Emney, were fixtures at events around Toledo.
His work crossed the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea as he established student exchange programs, village development organizations, and medical clinics throughout the Bekaa Valley in his native Lebanon. U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) noted those deeds in July, 2017, in the Congressional Record, in honor of Mr. Sousher's 90th birthday.
"He was a community builder across cultures, ethnic, racial groups, international groups," Miss Kaptur said Saturday. "He had an instinct for people and made everybody feel at home. He was an ambassador for Toledo, and he was fun to be with. But there was a depth and understanding."
Mr. Shousher was born July 12, 1927, in Qaroun, Lebanon, to Hussein and Fatima Sallah Shousher. His father died when he was 5 years old, so he left school early to help his mother provide for his family that included his five siblings.
He, his siblings, and mother emigrated to Ontario in 1949. Mr. Shousher later met Emney Igram, and the couple married in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Oct. 26, 1952. They moved to Toledo in 1953 and had six children together.
Mr. Shousher opened a tavern on Starr Avenue in East Toledo and with his brother Hussein had a vending machine company. He owned real estate and for years ran a variety store at Adams and Huron streets in downtown Toledo.
Business ventures "were an excuse to meet people," his son said. "That's what launched him into community service.
"He felt very strongly about religion, and community must have a degree of religious literacy so we all understand each other," his son said. "He saw this gap, that we can do better. He wasn't afraid to bring people together who might have conflicts.
"He was the analog LinkedIn," his son said. "He didn't have his own calendar, but he could tell you what he had in two weeks on Wednesday at 2 p.m."
He was preceded in death by his daughter Fatima and son Mohamed.
Surviving are his wife, Emney Shousher; daughters Lila Shousher, Mona Shousher, and Mariam Aossey; son, Hussien Shousher; sister, Jessie Kadrie; brothers Hanny and Hussein Shousher; 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were Saturday in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
The family suggests tributes to the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo or the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.
Published in The Blade on May 5, 2020.