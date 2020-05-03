Yehia Hussein Shousher
Having lived a full and rich life, filled with both love and accomplishment, Yehia Hussein Shousher, known affectionately in the Toledo community, as John Shousher, passed away at his home in Oregon, OH, surrounded by his family on May 2, 2020, at the age of 92.
Yehia was born on July 12, 1927, to Hussein and Fatima Sallah Shousher in Qaroun, Lebanon. He was raised in a loving home with his five brothers and sisters. When he was five years old his father passed away. To help his mother provide for the family, Yehia left school and began to work. While those early years were filled with hardship for the family, they laid strong foundations for the Shousher children and cemented the lifelong love they share.
In 1949, when he was 22, Yehia, his siblings and their mother emigrated to London, Ontario, Canada and years later Yehia met the love of his life, Emney Igram, whom he married in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on October 26, 1952. Emney shared about their marriage "It was always beautiful and sometimes ornery."
Yehia and Emney started their life together in Toledo, Ohio, in 1953. Soon after, they began their family and had six beautiful children. As Yehia's family grew, he began a 67-year endeavor to help grow and strengthen this new community that he so cherished. As he said in 2011, "I'm blessed to have this community and I'm proud to have this community."
Yehia had always dreamed of building a mosque in his new hometown and this came to fruition in April of 1954 with the opening the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, the first mosque in Ohio and the third in the United States. After membership outgrew the original location, Yehia helped to secure and plan a new 48-acre Islamic Center campus in Perrysburg.
Yehia worked tirelessly to build bridges between people of all faiths. His community activism even reached his Lebanese homeland where he established multiple student exchange programs, village development organizations and medical clinics throughout the Bekaa Valley.
One of the most notable things to remember about Yehia Shousher is that he never came across a microphone that he did not like. Or an audience he did not want to address. A natural born orator, he had an infamous wander that helped him build momentum and engagement as he spoke off-the-cuff and from the heart. Yehia's family always knew the speech would end with the microphone pried away from his hand, a smile ear-to-ear, and a thunderous applause from the audience. Yehia truly had an innate ability to captivate any audience and you felt honored to be a part of it knowing you had witnessed a man so genuinely demonstrate the love and commitment he had for his family, faith, and community.
Featured in the July, 2017 Official Congressional Record, Yehia was identified as a civic-minded businessman and a multi-faith and multi-cultural ambassador. He was described as a one-of-a-kind, a man who wore many hats: administrator, public relations representative and fundraiser. His generosity has been felt in many homes and organizations here in Toledo and across the globe. Yehia and Emney were a fixture at events around the city and widely appreciated for hosting guests at their home.
In everything Yehia did: every speech he gave, every hand he lent, and every challenge he undertook, his wife Emney was there by his side. Supporting, loving, and encouraging. Emney is his rock.
He cherished and dedicated his life to many organizations such as The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, River East Development, Sister Cities of Toledo, and Multi Faith Council of North West Ohio.
Yehia is survived by his wife, Emney; their children, Lila (Ahmed), Mona, Hussien (Randa), Mariam; as well as their grandchildren, Nedal, Hana (Chad), Jameil (Ashley), Yasmeen (Darren), Marwan, Raja (Dan), Reema, Khaled (Lara), John, Natalie and seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings, Jessie, Hanny and Hussein. Yehia was preceded in death by his daughter, Fatima and son, Mohamed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo @ https://icgt.org/food-bank/donate/ or to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo @ https://icgt.org/donate/
Having lived a full and rich life, filled with both love and accomplishment, Yehia Hussein Shousher, known affectionately in the Toledo community, as John Shousher, passed away at his home in Oregon, OH, surrounded by his family on May 2, 2020, at the age of 92.
Yehia was born on July 12, 1927, to Hussein and Fatima Sallah Shousher in Qaroun, Lebanon. He was raised in a loving home with his five brothers and sisters. When he was five years old his father passed away. To help his mother provide for the family, Yehia left school and began to work. While those early years were filled with hardship for the family, they laid strong foundations for the Shousher children and cemented the lifelong love they share.
In 1949, when he was 22, Yehia, his siblings and their mother emigrated to London, Ontario, Canada and years later Yehia met the love of his life, Emney Igram, whom he married in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on October 26, 1952. Emney shared about their marriage "It was always beautiful and sometimes ornery."
Yehia and Emney started their life together in Toledo, Ohio, in 1953. Soon after, they began their family and had six beautiful children. As Yehia's family grew, he began a 67-year endeavor to help grow and strengthen this new community that he so cherished. As he said in 2011, "I'm blessed to have this community and I'm proud to have this community."
Yehia had always dreamed of building a mosque in his new hometown and this came to fruition in April of 1954 with the opening the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, the first mosque in Ohio and the third in the United States. After membership outgrew the original location, Yehia helped to secure and plan a new 48-acre Islamic Center campus in Perrysburg.
Yehia worked tirelessly to build bridges between people of all faiths. His community activism even reached his Lebanese homeland where he established multiple student exchange programs, village development organizations and medical clinics throughout the Bekaa Valley.
One of the most notable things to remember about Yehia Shousher is that he never came across a microphone that he did not like. Or an audience he did not want to address. A natural born orator, he had an infamous wander that helped him build momentum and engagement as he spoke off-the-cuff and from the heart. Yehia's family always knew the speech would end with the microphone pried away from his hand, a smile ear-to-ear, and a thunderous applause from the audience. Yehia truly had an innate ability to captivate any audience and you felt honored to be a part of it knowing you had witnessed a man so genuinely demonstrate the love and commitment he had for his family, faith, and community.
Featured in the July, 2017 Official Congressional Record, Yehia was identified as a civic-minded businessman and a multi-faith and multi-cultural ambassador. He was described as a one-of-a-kind, a man who wore many hats: administrator, public relations representative and fundraiser. His generosity has been felt in many homes and organizations here in Toledo and across the globe. Yehia and Emney were a fixture at events around the city and widely appreciated for hosting guests at their home.
In everything Yehia did: every speech he gave, every hand he lent, and every challenge he undertook, his wife Emney was there by his side. Supporting, loving, and encouraging. Emney is his rock.
He cherished and dedicated his life to many organizations such as The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, River East Development, Sister Cities of Toledo, and Multi Faith Council of North West Ohio.
Yehia is survived by his wife, Emney; their children, Lila (Ahmed), Mona, Hussien (Randa), Mariam; as well as their grandchildren, Nedal, Hana (Chad), Jameil (Ashley), Yasmeen (Darren), Marwan, Raja (Dan), Reema, Khaled (Lara), John, Natalie and seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings, Jessie, Hanny and Hussein. Yehia was preceded in death by his daughter, Fatima and son, Mohamed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo @ https://icgt.org/food-bank/donate/ or to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo @ https://icgt.org/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.