Yoshiko Edwards
Yoshiko "Yoko" Edwards of Sylvania, OH., passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, after an exceptionally long journey of being sick as result of a stroke in 2004. Although spending most of her life with her beloved husband Bill Edwards in Sylvania, Oh, Yoko also resided in parts of California. She was born in Miyazaki, Japan in 1941. Yoko came to the United States in 1966 and completely adored having the freedom of choice and opportunity we have in America. She was an amazing cook and worked as a Chef in the Japanese Restaurants in the area. Yoko enjoyed, cherished, and loved her family. She loved to spend time with her kids, grandkids, gardening, crafts, cooking and spending time outdoors. Yoko loved to go to the different parks and gardens in the area and enjoy the beauty of nature and most importantly, time with her family. She is and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Bill Edwards; daughters, Lisa Edwards and Michelle Johnson: grandchildren, Brandon, Devin, Tomiko, Josie, Amanda, Skkye, Kenji, and Michael. Yoshiko was preceded in death by her son, John Westover; and grandson, Travis Johnson.
Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, on Tuesday July 7th from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday July 8th at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the charity of their choice
.
