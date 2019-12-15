|
Yvonne Joanne Walters
Yvonne Joanne Walters of Whitehouse Ohio passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 31, 1934 to Herbert Jacob and Velva (Beaverson) Bauman in Whitehouse. She married the love of her life Gene Walters on February 23, 1957. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage until his passing.
Yvonne was a member of the 1952 graduating class of Anthony Wayne High School and was inducted into the Anthony Wayne Alumni Hall of Fame in 2001. She was a librarian and secretary in the Whitehouse and Monclova elementary schools and she truly loved her job. As librarian, she inspired countless children to read, many adults still remember her story times, especially her rendition of the Old Black Witch. In retirement she loved tutoring those that struggled with reading and watching them grow. She and Gene enjoyed their 50s cars and attended many car shows through the years and made lifelong friends. Yvonne served on various committees and loved her Whitehouse community where she was born and lived her entire life. She was a past Grand Marshal of the Whitehouse Cherry Fest Parade. Yvonne was known to voice her opinion at council meetings, all for her love of her village. She will be missed.
Yvonne is survived by her daughters, Christine Perry, Lori (Patrick) Reddington, and Dawn (Lyle Blausey) Walters; her grandchildren, Alexander Perry and Hannah Reddington; her brothers, Bud (Bonnie) Bauman, Jack (Cathy) Bauman, and Ken (Sandy) Bauman; her sisters, Linda Wilhelm, Ardis (Jim) Young and Candace Everett and many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene and her parents.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, December 18 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, Ohio. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Warren Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at the Whitehouse Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving memorial contributions to The Bob Walters Scholarship Fund c/o The Anthony Wayne Education Foundation.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019