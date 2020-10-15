Yvonne M. Cousino
Yvonne M. Cousino, age 92, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born December 8, 1927, in Traverse City, Michigan, to Fred and Mabel (Rivard) Brown. On July 10, 1945, she married Donald Cousino, he preceded her in death on July 17, 1993.
Yvonne worked as a store clerk for the Swanton Laundromat and worked in the deli department at Food Towne. She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and its Rosary & Altar Society. She also served on the funeral dinner team. Yvonne loved golfing and bowling and hanging out with her friends.
She is survived by her sons, Paul V. Cousino and Tim J. Cousino; grandchildren, Paul Michael Cousino, Tim (Johanna) Cousino and Nathan Cousino; great-grandchildren, Aelita, Isaiah, Noah, Emily and Annie Cousino; and her siblings, Gary (Leila) Brown, Shirley (Al) Winowiecki, Sandra Kosch and Tom (Nanci) Brown; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her beloved husband, Donald, Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Theresa Cousino; sisters, Jean Merchant and Betty Anderson and brother, Fred Brown.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Eric Culler officiating. Private interment will take place at Swanton Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.comweigelfuneralhomes.com