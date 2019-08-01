|
Yvonne M. Smith
Yvonne M. Smith, age 71, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on July 19, 2019, at Hospice of NorthWest Ohio. She was born May 17, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Joann Dusha. In 1974 she moved to Maumee, Ohio, and spent the remainder of her life there.
Yvonne's greatest joy in life was children. She loved to prepare meals, help with homework, taxi to events, and be a trusted ear to talk to.
Yvonne is survived by her brother, John Dusha; two sons, Timothy and James; daughter-in-laws, Kimberly and Malinee; grandchildren, Hunter, Andrew, Austin, Thipawan, and Katriya, as well as the many extended grandchildren that she touched during her life.
A memorial service will be held on August 6th 10:30am at St, Joseph Church 104 W. Broadway in Maumee.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019