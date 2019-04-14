|
Yvonne Packer
Yvonne Michelle Packer, 51, of Sylvania passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on June 23, 1967 to Paul and Pamela (Carlton) LeBowsky.
Yvonne graduated from Bowsher High School in 1985; she then continued her education at Stautzenberger College. She enjoyed puzzles and games in her spare time. Most of all Yvonne treasured the time she spent with her family.
Surviving are her children, Samantha Howe and Tyler LeBowsky; granddaughter, Gabriella; siblings, Chris (Tracy) Reed and Jere (Larisa) LeBowsky; and sister-in-law, Carla Reed.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vision Ministries, South Toledo Campus, 1630 Broadway St., Toledo, OH 43609.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019