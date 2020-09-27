Zachary Meyer Greenfield
Zachary Meyer Greenfield, age 29, died suddenly and tragically September 22, 2020. Zach was a 2009 graduate of Maumee Valley Country Day School, and graduated cum laude from Bowling Green State University in 2014. He worked with young adults with disabilities at several local facilities. Zach was a kind, loving person who had a lifelong love of animals and the outdoors. He had an irreverent sense of humor and a sharp wit, and will be remembered for the empathy and understanding he had for all living things. He was above all else a devoted son and grandson, and an amazing caretaker for his menagerie of pets and for the people who loved him.
Zach was preceded in death by his father, Mark Greenfield; paternal grandparents Harry and Esther Greenfield; maternal grandparents Winfield and Evelyn Luther. He is survived by his mother, Donna Greenfield, and an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins all over the country.
There will be no memorial services, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Maumee Valley Save-a-Pet at maumeevalleysaveapet.org
