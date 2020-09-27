1/1
Zachary Meyer Greenfield
Zachary Meyer Greenfield

Zachary Meyer Greenfield, age 29, died suddenly and tragically September 22, 2020. Zach was a 2009 graduate of Maumee Valley Country Day School, and graduated cum laude from Bowling Green State University in 2014. He worked with young adults with disabilities at several local facilities. Zach was a kind, loving person who had a lifelong love of animals and the outdoors. He had an irreverent sense of humor and a sharp wit, and will be remembered for the empathy and understanding he had for all living things. He was above all else a devoted son and grandson, and an amazing caretaker for his menagerie of pets and for the people who loved him.

Zach was preceded in death by his father, Mark Greenfield; paternal grandparents Harry and Esther Greenfield; maternal grandparents Winfield and Evelyn Luther. He is survived by his mother, Donna Greenfield, and an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins all over the country.

There will be no memorial services, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Maumee Valley Save-a-Pet at maumeevalleysaveapet.org.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 27, 2020
My deepest sympathies for the family. I have fond memories of him as a student in my class.
Heidi Fair
Teacher
September 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Alice Mitchell
Neighbor
September 26, 2020
My sister was one of the people with disabilities Zach worked with. She talked so much (and so happily) about Zach and the projects they were doing that I felt I knew him before I even met him. My sister and I were both lucky to have known him.

Fiona Shea
September 26, 2020
Donna. I am so very sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the love he showed you and all the memories. Much Love. Bridie
Bridie
Family
September 25, 2020
As we only met over video, I can say in the short time Zach was my student, His drive to learn, was Incredible. I hope i helped him out as much as I could to get some joy out of life in some dark times for him. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. Zach's Drum Teacher, -- Jim Levinthal
Jim Levinthal
Teacher
September 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pitsy
September 25, 2020
Zachary was the most golden hearted soul I had ever met. His never ending patience and acceptance of everyone in their truest form was inspiring. His empathy was sincere and touching. He was one of the best friends I have ever had and I am so lucky to have been a part of his time here. I deeply love him.
Melody Blattner
Friend
September 25, 2020
Candice Ramsdell
