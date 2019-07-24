Zachary R. Smith



Zachary Richard Smith, 2.5 years old, of Walbridge, OH. passed into the arms of Jesus at Mercy Health St Vincent Medical Center on Sunday, July 21st, 2019. He was born November 11, 2016 at St V's to Terry Jr. and Jennifer (Ducket) Smith. He loved the color yellow, his stuffed animals, reading books, swimming, listening to Christian music, and playing with his older brothers. Zachary attended Bethel United Brethren Church in Elmore, OH. and was dedicated to the Lord on December 11, 2016. There was never anyone who was considered a stranger to Zachary, he lived his life showing love to everyone he came in contact with. He loved to give hugs and make people laugh.



Zachary is survived by his parents, Terry and Jennifer; brothers, Noah and Ben; maternal grandparents, Keith and Debbie Ducket; paternal grandparents, Terry Sr and Mona Smith; great grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Caldwell; aunts and uncles, Tammy and Jason Wood, Lindsey and Brad Loving; cousins, Emma, Tyler, Levi, Riley, Jacob, Kennedy and Isabella, and also many other great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Helaine Caldwell, Raymond and Irene Smith, Ted and Carol McPherson, and Homer and Shirley Ducket.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 26th from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Mainstreet Church, 5465 Moline- Martin Rd. Walbridge, OH. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. The family requests guests wear casual and bright colored clothes, to commemorate how Zachary lived his life. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation are asked to consider the care of the family, and may do so at any 5th/3rd Bank branch.



The family of Zachary would like to thank the Lake Township Police, EMS, and staff of Mercy Health St Vincent ER for all of their care and compassion during this difficult time. Online condolences may be left at



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019