Zachary Samuel Morse
Private First Class Zachary Samuel Morse, a son, a brother and friend passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was 25 years old.
He graduated from Sylvania Southview High School and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Zachary is survived by his parents, Paul Morse (Tracy) and Lori Miller, siblings Ben and Libby, and step-siblings Ren, Rolf, and Phoebe.
He leaves behind the memory of an infectious smile that lit up the room and a heart filled with love, intellect and salt-of-the-earth kindness.
Zachary loved his dogs, traveling, reading and being with his family.
Graveside service will be Tuesday June 25th at 1 P.M. at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 420 Otter Creek Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Williams Syndrome Association, , or Open Door Ministry, Inc.
Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019