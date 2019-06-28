Zane M. Kohlenberg



Zane M. Kohlenberg, 15 months, of Walbridge, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the St. Vincent's Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.



Zane was born on March 19, 2018 in Oregon, OH to Adam and Sara (Flatt) Kohlenberg who survive in Walbridge.



Other survivors include his four brothers, Zaiden, Zachary, Zander and Zavier Kohlenberg all of Walbridge. Also surviving are paternal grandparents, Jay (Donna) Mason of Republic; paternal grandfather, Daniel (Cindy) Kohlenberg of Bloomington, IL; maternal grandparents, Bob (Theresa) Flatt of Pontiac, IL; maternal great-grandfather, Darrell Condon of Dwight, IL; paternal great-grandmother, Wilma Fretz of Republic; paternal great-grandpa, Doyle Mason of Sandusky, many uncles, aunts and cousins.



Zane enjoyed playing outside, swimming and playing with his brothers. Zane really enjoyed playing baseball and watching his brothers play baseball. He will be remembered for his full face smile and his one of a kind laugh.



Funeral services for Zane will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at the St. Jacobs United Church of Christ with the Rev. Darla Metz officiating. There will be no visitation or burial held at this time. The Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville is assisting the family with their arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lindseyoldsfh.com.



Published in The Blade on June 28, 2019