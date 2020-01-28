Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Zella Mae Wells


1929 - 2020
Zella Mae Wells, 90, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Zella was born in Gibsonburg, Ohio, on April 30, 1929, to Arthur and Violet (Gregg) Purtee. After graduating from high school, Zella married Thomas Wells, who preceded her in death. Zella was an avid reader, card shark and loved to drive and travel. Her true love was family and her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Rita Vincent and Philip Wells; grandchildren, Michael (Pam) Vincent Jr, Ryan (Keri) Wells, Erin McFarland; great grandchildren, Nolan and Grayson Wells, Grady and Everly McFarland, Rachel Weber, Megan Hall; sister, Juanita Danko; brother, John Purtee. In addition to her husband, Zella was preceded in death by her son, Wayne and 8 siblings.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road ,on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and where her funeral will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. John's UCC in Genoa.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
