Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jerome Parish
300 Warner Street
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Parish
300 Warner Street
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Zenaida L. Cantu


1920 - 2019
Zenaida L. Cantu Obituary
Zenaida L. Cantu

Zenaida L. Cantu, 99, of Oregon Ohio, went to heaven on July 14, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1920 to Marcos and Julia (Valadez) Lopez in Mexico. Zenaida enjoyed cooking, sewing and watching the Detroit tigers. Zenaida adored her family.

Zenaida is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ralph (Linda) Cantu, Robert Cantu, Richard (Sheri) Cantu, Raymond Cantu, Vivian (Arturo) Flores, and Vilia Cantu; special friend, Vicki Davenport, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Charles.

Visitation will take place at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2 pm – 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Jerome Parish, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge, OH on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 9 am until the start of Mass at 10 am. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019
