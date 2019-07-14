The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zenobia Kazmier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zenobia "Sue" Kazmier


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zenobia "Sue" Kazmier Obituary
Zenobia "Sue" Kazmier

Zenobia "Sue" Kazmier, age 86, passed away on July 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Sue was born in Toledo on February 20, 1933, the daughter of the late Walter and Jessie Bak. She graduated from Libbey High School and worked for Lucas Metro Housing Authority as a payroll specialist for 18 years. She was the widow of Gerald Kazmier, they were married for 63 years raising two children. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with friends and family. Sue loved traveling and her favorite hobby was reading. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She was a member of multiple parishes in Toledo and Maumee throughout her life.

Sue is survived by her children, Kim Toth and Gary (Deborah) Kazmier; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Toth and Steven (Katie) Toth; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Lucas Toth; sister Isabel Kreft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry and siblings, Daniel, Casimer, Richard Bak, and Jane Kasior.

Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM with a scripture service at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be sent to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now