Zenobia "Sue" Kazmier



Zenobia "Sue" Kazmier, age 86, passed away on July 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Sue was born in Toledo on February 20, 1933, the daughter of the late Walter and Jessie Bak. She graduated from Libbey High School and worked for Lucas Metro Housing Authority as a payroll specialist for 18 years. She was the widow of Gerald Kazmier, they were married for 63 years raising two children. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with friends and family. Sue loved traveling and her favorite hobby was reading. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She was a member of multiple parishes in Toledo and Maumee throughout her life.



Sue is survived by her children, Kim Toth and Gary (Deborah) Kazmier; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Toth and Steven (Katie) Toth; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Lucas Toth; sister Isabel Kreft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry and siblings, Daniel, Casimer, Richard Bak, and Jane Kasior.



Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM with a scripture service at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be sent to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019