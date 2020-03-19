Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
1401 Hoag St.
Toledo, OH
Zettie B. Peery

Zettie B. Peery Obituary
Mrs. Zettie B. Peery

Mrs. Peery, 94, passed Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the ProMedica Goerlich Center. She worked in housekeeping for the former Commodore Perry Hotel. She is survived by daughter, Regina A. Holmes; and grandchildren, Brad R. Whitney and Shawnteal A. Peery. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1401 Hoag St., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Raymond G. Bishop, Jr., Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
