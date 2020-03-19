|
Mrs. Zettie B. Peery
Mrs. Peery, 94, passed Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the ProMedica Goerlich Center. She worked in housekeeping for the former Commodore Perry Hotel. She is survived by daughter, Regina A. Holmes; and grandchildren, Brad R. Whitney and Shawnteal A. Peery. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1401 Hoag St., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Raymond G. Bishop, Jr., Officiant.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020