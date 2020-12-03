1/
Zola J. Striggow
1920 - 2020
Zola J. Striggow

Zola J. Striggow, 100, of Ottawa Lake, MI, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, while under hospice care. She was born July 8, 1920, in Adams Township, Lucas County, Ohio, to parents, Harold and Ruby (Chaffee) Werdehoff.

Zola is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Don) Sahloff, and their children, Julie and Jason. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Walter J. Striggow; daughter, Lois J. Cilley; and brothers Howard, Edward, and Leland Weredehoff

Funeral services for Zola will be conducted at the St. Michael Lutheran Church, Ottawa Lake, MI, Saturday, December 5th, at 2:00 p.m., where friends are invited to gather two hours prior. She will be laid to rest beside Walter at Whiteford Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the St. Michael Lutheran Church or Promedica Hospice of Monroe Michigan.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences maybe offered.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
We were very sorry to hear about your loss. Zola will be missed by many people, and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Pat & Shannon (Beatty) Clare
Friend
