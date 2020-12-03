Zola J. StriggowZola J. Striggow, 100, of Ottawa Lake, MI, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, while under hospice care. She was born July 8, 1920, in Adams Township, Lucas County, Ohio, to parents, Harold and Ruby (Chaffee) Werdehoff.Zola is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Don) Sahloff, and their children, Julie and Jason. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Walter J. Striggow; daughter, Lois J. Cilley; and brothers Howard, Edward, and Leland WeredehoffFuneral services for Zola will be conducted at the St. Michael Lutheran Church, Ottawa Lake, MI, Saturday, December 5th, at 2:00 p.m., where friends are invited to gather two hours prior. She will be laid to rest beside Walter at Whiteford Union Cemetery.Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the St. Michael Lutheran Church or Promedica Hospice of Monroe Michigan.Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences maybe offered.