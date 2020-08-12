Brian Holland, 54, of Magnolia, was born in Canon City, CO on November 21, 1965 to Floyd and Catherine Holland. He passed away on July 12, 2020 in his parents' home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Cathy Genovese, brother Jason, sisters, Kim, Rachel, Crystal, Tracy, and Liz, lifelong love Joyce, daughters, Kelsie and Brandi, grandson Kayden, and many other family members such as brothers/sister-in-law, nieces, and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



