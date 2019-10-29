Charles Walton

Charles W. Patterson, 85, died peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday afternoon in Conroe, Texas, just shy of his 86th birthday. Charlie was born in Arp, Texas on November 4, 1933 to Jesse Lawrence Patterson and Lillian Johns Patterson, and was the second of three children. He was close to his two brothers, Warren and Don, two of his best friends.

Charlie graduated from Overton High School in 1952, attended Kilgore Junior College and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a degree in Accounting. He served with the United States Air Force and was stationed in Merced, California. Charlie took a job with Texaco and moved to Pampa, Texas where he met and married Norma Jean Hutcheson, a beautiful young Registered Nurse originally from Nash, Oklahoma. They enjoyed their years in Pampa, and dad often mentioned the good bird hunting in that area. Their first child, Robert Brent Patterson, was born in Pampa. Charlie was transferred to Houston in the mid-sixties and their second child, Lisa Gay Patterson was born. Charlie particularly enjoyed baseball and attended many Astros games in addition to keeping score for the Little League for many years. Charlie was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge.

Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, travelling, watching sporting events and a good time. After retiring from Texaco, Charlie and Jean moved to Panorama Village in Conroe, Texas, where he enjoyed many seasons of golfing. He took care of his wife, until her passing in 2012. He loved his family, his whole family, as well as those friends and neighbors he considered family.

Charlie is survived by his son, Brent Patterson and daughter-in-law, Renee, his daughter Lisa Castañeda and son-in-law, Robert, his grandchildren Daryl Olson, J.D. Olson, Miranda Patterson, Garret Charles Gonzales, Savannah Castañeda, his great-grandson, Acen Olson, and great-grand daughter, Audrey Olson. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Joan Kolesar and Linda Patterson.

The family invites Charlie's friends to his Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, at 2pm November 2, 2019 at the Panorama Village Clubhouse, 73 Greenbriar Drive, Conroe, TX 77304. Dress is bright and casual golf attire.