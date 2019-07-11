Edwin "Ed" Mosier, Jr., age 77, of Elkhart, passed away on Monday, the 8th day of July, 2019, at Palestine Regional Medical Center. He was born on the 19th day of August, 1941, in Palacios, Texas, to parents Edwin Leon Mosier and Dorothy Rose Mosier. Ed was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and worked in the auto part sales industry. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and cherished his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Dorothy Mosier and daughter, Barbara Luker. Ed was survived by his wife of 56 years Pauline Mosier; daughter, Shirley Clark of San Marcos; sons, James Mosier and wife Michelle of Pinehurst, Texas, Neil Mosier and wife Lindsey of Montgomery, Texas; son-in-law, Joe Luker; sister, Dortha Hamn of Oklahoma; brother, Charles Mosier and wife Lynda of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Patricia, Chris, Kristy, Betty Gail, John, Greg, Jacob, Dillon, Drew, Destiny and Skye; great grandchildren, Alexus, John, Eddie, Athena and Matt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends were cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 12th day of July, 2019 in the Parlor of Rhone Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Ed were conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 13th day of July, 2019 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Pilgrim Cemetery. Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Joe Luker, James Mosier, Chris Hockett, Jake Mosier, John Luker, Greg Mosier and Neil Mosier. Funeral services for Edwin "Ed" Mosier, Jr. were in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.