Enthusiastic fisherman, hunter and builder Floyd L Higginbotham, 89, died peacefully in San Augustine, TX on July 27, 2019. Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 31st from 5:00 - 8:00pm at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of his life will be at 1:00pm, Thursday, August 1st at First Baptist Church of Navasota with Rev. Clyde Larrabee presiding. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to share a meal and memories beforehand at 11:30am at the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Floyd was born on June 14, 1930 in San Augustine Texas. He also lived in Houston, Tomball and Navasota. While enlisted in the Air Force. he worked on the first telefax machines in use. He loved working as a Western Electric supervisor, building and repairing things, and breeding and training Pointer bird dogs. Floyd was a member and deacon of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed helping strangers, friends and family consistently and without hesitation.

His daughter Jean-Ann and son-in-law Robert; grandaughters Jeannine Cole, Sarah Smith, Londyn Lanning and Chloe Lanning; sisters Dorothy Kelley, Kathryn McCauley, Peggy Shannon, Lucille Calk and brothers Sam and Joe Higginbotham remain to cherish his memories.

He is delighted to reunite with his wife, Jo Beth Cooper Higginbotham; sons David, James and Leroy; grandsons Mark and Matthew, and many others who have gone before.

We cannot help everyone, but everyone can help someone. - Ronald Reagan

