1943-2020

Frances Dickson Loveless died at home in Tomball, TX on January 21, 2020 after a bravely fought battle against cancer.

Frances was born to Murray Dickson and Nova Bryant Dickson on December 31, 1943 in La Paz, Bolivia. Daughter of Methodist missionaries, she grew up in Cochabamba, Bolivia. She graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas with a degree in Education, and married her college sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Wells Loveless Jr. on January 22, 1965.

Frances was a gifted teacher. From the time she was very young her passion to teach shone: she would line up her siblings and neighborhood friends and sit them on the stairs to "have school". After finishing high school in Bolivia, and graduating from college she married and had two children, the loves of her life. When they were school age, she began her teaching career. Her firm patience won over many a struggling student, many of whom were able to attain their life goals due to the basic skills in academics and life that she imparted. She particularly enjoyed working with bilingual students and use her native language, Spanish. She was a strong advocate for her students, a fierce fighter for the underdog, and a consummate nurturer. Her students never doubted her love for them, and many have kept in touch throughout the years. She was a selfless and loyal friend to many, even during her terrible illness was able to console and comfort others and inquire about their troubles. She was an exemplary wife and mother where her firm patience and unconditional love shone. Her deep, abiding faith upheld her through many difficulties. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Daughters of the American Revolution.

She loved to knit and embroidery and after retirement, she took classes in basketry, and quilling, but most of all enjoyed tutoring children at Boys and Girls Country in Hockley. She was nurtured by her faith, most lately at Tomball UMC where she enjoyed her Seekers of the Word Sunday school class.

Frances was preceded in death by her beloved children, Margaret Kahla and James Loveless, and only a few days ago, by her husband of 54 years, Robert "Bob" Loveless.

She is survived by her beloved grandchildren: Nicole and Paden Kahla, Sydney and Shelby Loveless; her siblings: Margaret Dickson, George Dickson; her sisters in law: Ann (Loveless) and Arthur Kurio, Lynn (Loveless) and John Macmahan; her Nieces and Nephews: Mary Michele Mattern and husband Jay (Austin, Sarah, Grace), Michael Meade Roberts and wife Donna (Danielle Howerton and husband John); Laura Ann Bradley and husband Adam, Sarah Mosher and Husband Jake Student (Persephone); her extended "Bolivian Mission Family", and many dear friends.

A joint memorial service for Frances and Bob will be held at Tomball Methodist Church at 2 PM, Saturday, February 1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys and Girls Country, Hockley, TX.