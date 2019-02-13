Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greg P. Grubb.

George P. Grubb age 64 of Purmela, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Gatesville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Daniel Crowther officiating. Burial will follow at Wiley P. Grubb Cemetery in Purmela. Visitation will be from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

George was born on March 16, 1954 in Corpus Christi, to the late James and Lenora Bogs Grubb. He grew up in Tomball, graduating from Tomball High School in 1972. He received his Bachelor Degree in Animal Science from Texas A&M University in 1976. George worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in various locations in Africa for many years. He moved to Purmela in the early 1980's and worked for Airgas in Gatesville for 20 years, retiring in 2017. He was a volunteer firefighter in Tomball for many years. He was a founding member of Plum Creek Wildlife Management Association. He was a member of the Lutheran faith. Throughout his lifetime he wore many other hats, had many stories to share, and was a wonderful friend to all he met.

He is survived by a sister, Pat Toombs and husband, Dan; nephews, Jason Toombs and wife, Samantha, Nathan Toombs; great nephew, Aiden Toombs; his children, Shari Maldonado and significant other, Larry Krueger; Leslie (Bud) Tobias and wife, Gelis, Paige Talbert and husband, Cameron; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Jaiden, Harley, Amaya, Thor, Cameron, Ava and Cason.

Memorials may be given to Plum Creek Wildlife Management Association, c/o Robert Rimlinger, 221 Clayton Dr., Gatesville, TX 76528 or a local volunteer fire department of your choice.