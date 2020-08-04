James R. ("Jimmy") Dupuy passed away on August 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Jimmy was born on November 24, 1928 in Plaquemine, Louisiana. He served in the Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War and graduated from LSU with a bachelors degree in business. Most of his working career was spent in the mortgage banking and real estate development business.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Mary G. Dupuy, his parents Colquitt Omer Dupuy and Cecelia Virginia Rhorer, brothers Colquitt O. Dupuy, E. Larry Dupuy (Brenda), and John W. Dupuy, and sisters Constance Dupuy Davis, Mary Edith Dupuy, Virginia R. Dupuy and Cecelia Dupuy Mooney (Jim).



Jimmy is survived by his daughter Leslie (Rhonda Raley) of Conroe, brother-in-law Jim Mooney of Davie Florida, sister-in-law Brenda Dupuy of New Orleans, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jimmy's immediate family will gather for a private burial service on Thursday, August 6. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.



