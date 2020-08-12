James Morris Fussell, 80, passed away July 25th in Austin, with his family at his side.



Jim was born September 20, 1939, in Galveston, Texas, to John Abe and Domenica (DiMare) Fussell. Jim graduated from Cleveland High School in 1957, studied engineering at Lamar University, served in the Texas Air National Guard, and applied these experiences towards a long career in Computer and Information Management for Texaco in Houston. Jim married the love of his life, Sharon Gremillion on December 6, 1961, and they raised their children, Denise and John, in Houston. Jim and Sharon retired to Hye, Texas in 1997, becoming involved in the Johnson City community and enjoying raising chickens and goats on their ranch.



"Mosie, Jimmy, Dad, Uncle Morris, Gampon" was truly one of a kind. He was a natural story-teller and entertainer, and loved to tell stories about growing up in Galveston with his beloved Sicilian-American grandparents, Captain Vincent and Josephine DiMare. Of particular interest were stories of fishing at the 17th street pier, antics with siblings and multiple cousins, and his Ball and Cleveland High school days. He was a family favorite, always telling jokes, cooking breakfast, and baking his famous homemade French bread for family and friends that always filled his home in the Hill Country.



Jim formed strong relationships and was very involved in the community. He and Sharon never missed a Johnson City sporting event and they loved their "Best Fans" award from the teams. His life-long support of the underdog and entertainer-personality came together at all of the Johnson City games, where he made sport out of harassing the referees whenever he felt like they weren't being fair. He coached Little League baseball, started a recycling program at Texaco, using the profits to adopt an elementary school and buy the kids bicycles and school supplies, gave animals for 4H projects and bought them back in scholarship auctions, provided achievement scholarships for Johnson City students, bought braces for kids who needed them, and loved cooking for the Johnson City Loaves and Fishes ministry.



Jim loved his family and friends. He lovingly cared for Sharon through her Alzheimer's, and after reluctantly moving her to a nursing home as his health declined with cancer, fed her lunch every day and helped clean dishes in the kitchen after recovery. He took a strong and personal interest in each of his friends, family members, and employees. He had a way of making people feel so loved by listening to them and advising them about parenting, always making them laugh and feel better. Having risen out of poverty himself, he also loved to advise people on saving and investing, and is remembered fondly by former employees for his fairness and proactive help in improving their lives.



Jim was a naturalist and conservationist. He loved to hunt and fish and was an excellent marksman, angler and was highly skilled with a cast-net. Jim loved to watch deer and study the habits of birds and other wildlife. He was an avid bridge player, self-proclaimed hearts and spades family champion, and was the Blanco County 42 champion.



Dad taught his family to love, respect, learn, give, and honor in all aspects of life. He exemplified such traits daily as he mentored, supported, encouraged, entertained and loved those that came within the circle of his net.



Jim is survived by sisters, Ada Meyers, Camille Bourgeois, Colleen Steinbach, Freda Lynn, Tina Mintner, and Vicky Christie, and brothers Lowell Fitzgerald and Wallace Christie, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Loose, and son and daughter-in-law, John and Lithia Fussell, and by the best grandchildren in the world, Dr. Vincent Fussell, Lauren Camille Fussell, Isabelle Fussell, Timothy Loose and Elizabeth Loose. In addition, he will be greatly missed by very special cousins, nieces, and nephews who he adored, and friends who were adopted into the family, all who regularly visited him in the Hill Country.



Dad recognized life for the gift that it is. He fought hard to stay here and be with us until the very end, and he leaves a giant hole in our hearts. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jorge Romaguera of M.D. Anderson, the amazing nurses and doctors at the Austin Heart Hospital, Austin Kidney Associates, Dr. Dure Fernandez, Dr. John Ramsay and nurses at the Cornerstone Clinic in Fredericksburg, and the nurses at Cedar Park Dialysis, especially friend Terra Simpson.



