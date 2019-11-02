Wife, mother, Mimi, sister, friend, and so much more, Janet McCracken Stotts left her earthly home and joined her heavenly one most assuredly hearing, "Well done, good and faithful servant" as she ran in. She had the unique gift of making everyone feel loved more than the next.

She was known to most as Jan; she passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2019 in Conroe after a brief but acute illness.

She was born Nov. 18, 1941 in Knoxville, Tenn. She grew up in Texas. As a post-high school teenager in Dallas, she met, was courted by, and married James L. Stotts, II. The couple raised three children and pursued careers in Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and then back to Texas.

Other than her three children, her proudest accomplishment was her long career as a Registered Nurse that took her from neonatal intensive care to labor and delivery to home health care, then finally to having her own home health care company in Montgomery County.

She is survived by: Her husband, Jim; sons James L. Stotts, III and his wife Sue R. Stotts, and Joel Parker Stotts and his wife Zaira R. Stotts, and daughter Galean Stotts Wilder and husband Don B. Wilder, her sister, Gale McCracken Coffman; and five grandchildren, Jessica, Meg, Gracen, Parker and Quorra.

The family has chosen to have a private honoring of Jan's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. James Episcopal School, 1803 Highland Hollow Dr., Conroe, TX 77304.